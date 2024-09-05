Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $223,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 587,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 2,616,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297,458. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

