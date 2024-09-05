Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Sysco worth $105,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.54. 1,830,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

