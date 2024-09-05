Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 1,544 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of EOG Resources worth $225,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,253. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

