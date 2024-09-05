Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $163,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $518.41. 126,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,735. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $528.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $1,375,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.