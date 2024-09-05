Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $163,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.
Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $518.41. 126,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,735. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $528.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.
Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman
In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $1,375,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
