Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Yext updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 11.6 %

YEXT opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $692.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

