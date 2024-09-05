Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Yext updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $684.93 million, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.21. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

