Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.76. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Shares of TOL opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $149.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $123.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,257 shares of company stock worth $18,552,950. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,982,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 541,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 431,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,792,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

