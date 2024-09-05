Zilliqa (ZIL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $249.76 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $249.76 million and $10.87 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,393,945,201 coins and its circulating supply is 18,894,589,096 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

