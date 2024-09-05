zkSync (ZK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $376.01 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $376.01 million and $42.69 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, zkSync has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get zkSync alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10132077 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $42,162,528.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for zkSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for zkSync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.