Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.04)-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.90 million.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.67. 422,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,941. The company has a market cap of $520.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

