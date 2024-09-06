1inch Network Trading Up 5.9% This Week (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a market cap of $319.52 million and $47.35 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,257,301,289 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a versatile token integral to the operations of the 1inch Network, particularly on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It supports decentralised governance, staking, and advanced trading features, while also enabling users to optimise their transactions within the ecosystem. Created by Sergej Kunz and Anton Bukov, the token continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing development and governance of the 1inch platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

