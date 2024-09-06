24,000 Shares in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 23,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 86,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

HIX opened at $4.40 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

