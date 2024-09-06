244 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $26,739,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,970,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,024,589.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,750 shares of company stock valued at $101,046,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $354.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.20 and a 200 day moving average of $310.26. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $378.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

