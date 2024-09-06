300,000 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Bought by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Transocean comprises about 0.9% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Transocean stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

