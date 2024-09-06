3,559 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $3,700,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $134.86 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

