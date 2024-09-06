42-coin (42) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $801,304.73

42-coin (42) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $801,304.73 and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19,078.71 or 0.35217794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011451 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

