49,016 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,147,088.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717. 31.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

