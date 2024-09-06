5th Street Advisors LLC Buys 2,804 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

5th Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

