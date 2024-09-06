8,074 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.86 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

