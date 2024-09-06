906 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $728,284,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $297.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

Read Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.