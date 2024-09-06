9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.