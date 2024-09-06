9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 404 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,986,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

