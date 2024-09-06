AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLVLY. Hsbc Global Res raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

