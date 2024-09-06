AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 5.4% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average is $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $342.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

