AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.2% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $192.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

