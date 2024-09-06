ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.480-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.48-3.55 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 107,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

