Acuitas Investments LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in QuickLogic by 83.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QuickLogic by 142.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38,273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QuickLogic by 29.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of QUIK opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of 121.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. QuickLogic Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Insider Activity

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. QuickLogic had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $33,078.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,330.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 4,458 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $33,078.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,740 shares in the company, valued at $391,330.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,934 shares in the company, valued at $885,642.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,202 shares of company stock worth $378,653. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUIK

QuickLogic Profile

(Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.