Acuitas Investments LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,844 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Gencor Industries worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

GENC stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GENC

About Gencor Industries

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.