Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $2.24 Million in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 224,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Aaron’s by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 93,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

