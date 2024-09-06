Acuitas Investments LLC Takes Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 543,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.53% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,820,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 85,895 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OPRT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.