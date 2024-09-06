Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 51,210 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

