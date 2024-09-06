Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of VOT stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.87. 37,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.29 and its 200 day moving average is $230.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
