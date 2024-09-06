Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.