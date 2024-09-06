Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 10,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,888. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

