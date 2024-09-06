Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,945 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

