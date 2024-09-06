Addison Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,925 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,813,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,161,000 after purchasing an additional 708,862 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $23,746,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 352.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 457,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $37.09. 72,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,639. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

