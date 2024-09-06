Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 10,016 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,958,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 84,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,962. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.