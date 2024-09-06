Addison Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.08. The company had a trading volume of 457,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.93. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

