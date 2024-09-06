Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells $2,143,517.74 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $2,143,517.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

