ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADTN. Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 297,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 58.64%. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ADTRAN by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

