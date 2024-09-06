Aerodrome Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $84.93 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $84.93 million and $6.11 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,251,700,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,251,700,888.4863095 with 604,862,319.1911498 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.53297733 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $6,058,243.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

