AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV opened at $183.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

