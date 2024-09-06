AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.

AeroVironment Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of AVAV opened at $183.73 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

