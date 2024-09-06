AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $212.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

