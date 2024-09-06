Aion 1-Day Volume Tops $200.62 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $931,226.06 and approximately $200.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006961 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

