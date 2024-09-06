Aion (AION) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,372.62

Aion (AION) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $989,267.27 and $1,372.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00074523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

