Aion (AION) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

Aion (AION) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $931,037.77 and approximately $1,389.87 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075628 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020159 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007111 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

