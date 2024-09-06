Aion (AION) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $947,097.88 and approximately $1,445.19 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00074531 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019875 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006938 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 242.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.