Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $13,000.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $13,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 3.5 %

ALHC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 424,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,080. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after buying an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.