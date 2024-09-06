Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

ATD opened at C$75.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$68.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 earnings per share for the current year.

ATD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.67.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

